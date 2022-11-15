JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Saturday, accused of robbing a man who was pumping gas at Sheetz in Moxham and then driving away with the man clinging to the steering wheel, authorities said.
City police charged Tahjir A. Triplin, 19, of the 200 block of David Street, with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.
According to a criminal complaint, a man was at the pumps at Sheetz on Central Avenue when three men pulled up in a vehicle and the driver asked him for $5.
The man pulled out his wallet to get $5 when the driver allegedly snatched the wallet from his hand and started to drive off. Security video reportedly showed the victim clinging to the steering wheel and being dragged across the parking lot before letting go and falling to the ground, the affidavit said.
Police stopped the vehicle in Dale Borough when Triplin got out and ran away, but was later caught and arrested.
Police said Triplin was allegedly carrying $123 in cash, a knife and half of a marijuana cigarette.
Triplin was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $250,000 bond.
Triplin was charged in April 2021 after leading police on a chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle into a commercial building and the vehicle burst into flames, according to The Tribune-Democrat archives.
In that incident, Triplin was driving a 2006 Chrysler when he fled East Conemaugh Borough police and sped down Maple Avenue, crashing into a building at Maple and Clinton streets. Triplin allegedly climbed out when the vehicle caught fire and was shot with a police Taser when he tried to run, records show.
