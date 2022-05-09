Pittsburgh author Eileen Enwright Hodgetts will
speak about her book “The Girl on the Carpathia” at 6 p.m. May 17 at the Ebensburg Cambria Public Library, 225 W. Highland Ave., Ebensburg.
She also will talk about her book being made into a movie that will be filmed in Pittsburgh and Ligonier and released in 2023.
Attendees will have the chance to win an autographed book from the author.
There is no fee to attend.
Information: 814-472-7957.
