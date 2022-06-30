JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Author Eric Jay Dolin will present a virtual presentation on his book “Black Flags, Blue Waters: The Epic History of America's Most Notorious Pirates” at 6 p.m. July 13 in the community room of the Cambria County Library via Zoom.
The book covers the late 1600s through the early 1700s, when lawless pirates plied the coastal waters of North America and beyond.
It upends popular misconceptions and cartoonish stereotypes, providing an original account of the seafaring outlaws whose raids reflect the precarious nature of American colonial life.
To register, visit bit.ly/SQpirates. The first 25 people to register will receive a copy of Dolin’s book.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.