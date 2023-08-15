JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown woman was jailed on Tuesday after she climbed through the window of an Oak Street home and assaulted the man inside, authorities allege.
Johnstown police charge Porchea Monamie Downing, 37, of the 500 block of Oak Street, with aggravated assault, harassment, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to an Oak Street residence Monday for a reported assault. A man told police Downing allegedly came through a window, ran upstairs and attacked him.
The man produced a candlestick holder that Downing allegedly used to assault him.
Police said they found the window that was pushed open.
The man suffered a defensive wound to his left hand, the affidavit said.
Downing allegedly stole the man’s cellphone.
Downing was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bond.
