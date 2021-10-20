JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Books abound at this upcoming festival.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will hold its Rosie's Bookapalooza from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
This year will merge the used book sale with local and regional authors and book vendors as well as give attendees an opportunity to participate in writing workshops and book readings.
Featured authors include Marsha Carr; Joan and Peter Grimord; Paul Ricci; John Sabol; Marianne Spampinato; and Ruth Ochs Webster.
The festival is named after the longtime former executive director Rose Mary "Rosie" Hagadus, who ran the organization for more than 33 years.
Hagadus established the used book sale, and the book festival was recently created to incorporate authors and vendors.
Angela R. Godin, executive director the arts center, said Hagadus was a staple in the community for over three decades.
"Her legacy lives on in many ways and now it will be a forever tribute to something she loved so much, books," she said.
Godin said the arts center wanted to establish a book festival that would be beneficial to all involved, especially the authors.
"This initiative needs the community’s support to come out and relish in the artistry of written text," she said.
Pat Hofscher, program administrator, said the used book sale offers an intriguing variety of donated books – from A to Z, from bildungsroman to western, horror to romance and everything in between.
"When it’s all set up, we still end up with odds and ends of books that don’t fit any category," she said. "It’s a rare customer who can’t find something of interest."
The event also will include a make-your-own children's coloring book station.
Food will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day of the bookapalooza.
In addition, there will be chance raffles for books and prizes.
The festival is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
