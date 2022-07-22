JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pittsburgh artist Ashley A. Jones will present “The Colorism Project: Analyzing the Myths and Legacy of the Brown Paper Bag Test” at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 in the community room at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The presentation will focus on Jones’ exhibition, “The Colorism Project,” a series confronting identity and colorism in the Black community.
Jones’ illustrations and portraits have been exhibited nationally and internationally, and speak to the challenges of Black identity in America.
There is no fee to attend, but registration is required by calling 814-536-5131.
