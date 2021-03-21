The articulation agreement between Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and St. Francis University's Francis Worldwide has been expanded to include a total of 17 split pathway options.
Penn Highlands students can now complete up to 98 credits prior to transferring into a corresponding bachelor’s degree program offered by Francis Worldwide.
There are 14 articulation agreements that allow learners to study for three years at the college and one at the university to complete the program.
These include a variety of pathways, from business administration to organizational leadership, criminal justice, medical assisting technology, healthcare management and several more.
Another option is the four year split approach where students take classes at Penn Highlands for two years and St. Francis for two years to earn a bachelor's degree.
Those pathways include accounting and early childhood education.
To learn more about this agreement, visit the Penn Highlands transfer page at www.pennhighlands.edu./transfer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.