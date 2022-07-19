JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An opening reception for Marcene Glover’s “Journeys” exhibition will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
Glover shares her experiences in oil, acrylic and glaze with wax, splashed onto wood panels in her unique command of artistic language.
Her work is fluid and shows movement all around.
A portion of the exhibit is a posthumous collaboration with Glover’s mother, Dorothy Sheridan, who was a fiber and clay artist.
There is no fee to attend.
Gallery hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.
Information: www.galleryongazebo.org.
