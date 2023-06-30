ALTOONA, Pa. – This gala will have guests taking a trip to the French Riviera for an evening of glitz, glamour and gaming.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art will hold its “Monte Carlo” gala from 6 to 11 p.m. July 22 at the Altoona Grand Hotel, 1 Sheraton Drive, Altoona.
The formal event will feature first-class dining, casino-style games, silent and live auctions, musical entertainment and dancing.
“It’s a popular event, and we usually have 250 to 300 people attend,” said Sandra Hampton, SAMA’s director of operations.
More elegant event
She said that in the past, the gala theme focused on horse racing, so this year, it was decided to go for a more elegant event.
“We’ll have a casino, and we’re doing bourbon and cigar bars,” Hampton said. “The decorations will have a gambling theme, so there will be cards and dice, and the table centerpieces will have dice boxes with colored roses.
“We’re also going to put on a display of some of our permanent collection that goes with the theme.”
Guests will be treated to a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres and champagne.
Dinner will be provided by the Altoona Grand Hotel and will feature prime rib, salmon, crab cakes and an array of desserts.
“By the time you are done with our menu, you will be full,” Hampton said.
Throughout the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to play blackjack and craps or try their hands at pull-tab tickets.
Celebrity blackjack dealers include Matt Pacifico, Altoona mayor; state Rep. Lou Schmitt, R-Altoona; Morgan Koziar, WTAJ reporter and host of Studio 814; Rebecca Petner, WTAJ reporter and co-host and producer of Studio 814; and John McKeegan, president of Mount Aloysius College, Cresson.
Casino winners will receive chips that can be redeemed for gift baskets.
The gala will include a live auction that will include a weekend getaway to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater; a commissioned portrait painted by artist Fred Danziger; a diamond bracelet; a spillway bowl fountain from Tussey Landscaping; a “Rabbit Stew” sculpture by Helen Gorsuch; a butterfly bench from McLanahan Corp.; and a skateboard signed by professional skateboarder Tony Hawk.
A silent auction will feature paintings, jewelry, plants, golf certificates and vacation packages.
“It’s a wide variety, and there will be something for everybody,” Hampton said. “Everything was donated by local community members who we serve.”
Uptown Jazz to entertain
Musical entertainment will be provided by Altoona/Hollidaysburg-based band Uptown Jazz.
“This is their second time at the gala, and they also performed at our Crystal Soiree in Bedford,” Hampton said. “They’re a popular, well-received band. They do a wide range of music from the 1940s to current, and it’s any style of music from pop to rock to country.”
She said guests will be immersed in the Monte Carlo casino experience.
“We hope people will have a wonderful time and enjoy themselves,” Hampton said. “We also want people to understand what SAMA does.
“We will have a slide screen showing what SAMA is all about, how SAMA began, what events we put on and where their money goes and how it’s being used.”
Largest fundraiser
The annual gala is SAMA’s largest fundraiser and helps its five museums – in Altoona, Johns-town, Ligonier Valley, Loretto and Bedford – provide art education programs to all, including local students and veterans.
“This allows us to provide programming and events for the communities that our museums reside in,” Hampton said. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to put on as many as we do.
“Last year, we held 120 events because of these fundraisers, so it’s extremely important for us and our communities.”
Following the event, attendees can visit the SAMA website at www.sama-art.org to view photos taken at the gala.
“Anybody who gets their photo taken will be given a card with a link, and they can print any kind of photos they would like,” Hampton said.
Tickets are $225 per person.
Reservations are required by July 14 by calling 814-472-3920 or online at www.sama-art.org/gala.
Sponsorships and advertising opportunities are available.
Special room rates for the Altoona Grand Hotel are available by calling 814-946-1631.
