NEW FLORENCE, Pa. – A New Florence man was struck and killed Monday by a vehicle driven by an Indiana County woman who was high on heroin, state police said.
Investigators said Melissa Anderson, 52, admitted to her vehicle striking 61-year-old Barry Cassidy after she drove to a home in New Florence to purchase and ingest drugs, and that she continued driving without stopping to check on him.
Cassidy was a pedestrian who was on the road.
A passenger told police Anderson was “freaking out” after the collision. She pulled over at one point, but didn’t turn around, Trooper Robert Politowski wrote in an affidavit filed Tuesday.
The impact occurred on New Florence’s 13th Street of state Route 711 sometime after 9 p.m., police said.
Preliminary findings showed Cassidy suffered blunt-force injuries upon impact, Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office reported.
Final autopsy results were pending Tuesday, Politowksi wrote.
The passenger who spoke with state police said he was in the back seat of the Dodge sedan when Cassidy was struck – saying he heard a “loud impact” on the front windshield. Then, he noticed the windshield’s glass was cracked, according to police.
He urged Anderson not to “run” from the scene, according to the affidavit.
State police located the vehicle and observed damage on the passenger side that showed indication of a violent impact with a pedestrian, police wrote.
Anderson was located at her residence and agreed to speak with police without an attorney, admitting she was behind the wheel and that she did not contact the police afterward.
Anderson was placed in Westmoreland County Prison while facing charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving death while not licensed and driving under the influence, among other charges.
Online court records indicated bail was denied for Anderson.
She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 26 before District Judge Denise Thiel.
