Prince Gallitzin State Park will conduct a one-day prescribed burn in the field management area within the park.
The prescribed burn fields, totaling up to 100 acres, are located along Long Road between Headache Hill and Killbuck Launch Area and along Beaver Valley Road near Pickerel Pond.
The purpose of the controlled burn is to enhance the warm season grass field habitat for wildlife, control the growth of competing vegetation species, control tick populations and encourage native regeneration.
The burn will take place the week of March 21, pending suitable weather conditions to ensure that the fire and smoke can be controlled properly throughout the burn and that ecological goals are met.
