JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As high school seniors walked across the parking lot of Divine Mercy Catholic Academy's east campus on Wednesday, they recalled the childhood games they played on the blacktop and wondered which teachers were still at the school.
"It's really cool being back here and reliving elementary memories," Samuel Penna said.
The Richland High School student attended Divine Mercy when the school was St. Benedict's before transferring and it was his mother, Elizabeth Bolton Penna, who organized the return visit.
She said she was aware Richland seniors traditionally go back to the elementary school before graduation to walk the halls one last time and wanted to give her son the same experience.
"I thought we needed to see if we can do this," Bolton Penna said.
She worked with the school staff and Barbara Krcha to invite the other students from the St. Benedict's days and kept it a surprise.
Krcha's daughter, Trista, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School and former classmate of Penna.
Penna had no clue what was happening until he saw his old classmates on and was thrilled his mother gave him this gift.
The senior said he still stays in touch with the friends he went to elementary school with and described the students as a "tight-knit group."
In total, seven seniors showed up – five from Bishop McCort and two from Richland.
As they walked through the halls in their caps and gowns, they were cheered on by the current Divine Mercy students.
The seniors stopped several times to hug former teachers and couldn't help but smile while they strolled through the familiar halls.
"It's just awesome to be where I started – reliving all the memories," Trista Krcha said. "I was excited."
When her mother told her what the plan was, she couldn't wait for the opportunity.
"It's nice to know we have a part in their education," Sally Havener said.
She's the school's Title 1 teacher, but taught the group of seniors in first grade.
Kim Portser, who taught the students in third grade and is now a second-grade educator, said it was bittersweet to see them all grown up.
Both teachers noted how glad they were the seniors wanted to come back.
Wednesday was also the move-on day for sixth-graders at Divine Mercy to give them a special send-off before they leave the school at the end of the year.
Ryan Woodruff, DMCA principal, said having the seniors come back was a great way to demonstrate to the children that although they're excited to leave, they'll look back on the school with fondness.
