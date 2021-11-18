WINDBER, Pa. – Jim Lamb always wanted to be a writer, and although he got a late start in the profession, the former Windber resident now shares his knowledge with listeners of the nationally syndicated radio talk show, “Joy on Paper.”
“It’s a combination of encouragement and entertainment,” he said.
Lamb, who now lives in Florida, refines pearls of his wisdom into “Literary Gems” that are shared on Patzi Gil’s program, which is dedicated to “writers and those who dream of writing.”
The basis of these thoughts is to inspire people to start writing while also explaining the process.
Lamb uses his 20 years of journalism experience to drop crumbs of knowledge for the listeners to start connecting the dots themselves.
Each “gem” is a few minutes long and explores varying aspects of writing, from metaphors to grammar lessons.
The area native compared the mini-episodes to Flintstone vitamins.
“They’re chewy, tasty and you can get it down quickly,” he said.
Lamb based the radio snippets on a public broadcasting show he pitched years previously.
The idea was to have a weekly interactive program for writers, inspired by famous chef Julia Child’s show.
“Each week, the show will focus on a given topic (a person, place or thing),” Lamb wrote in the proposal. “At the end of the show, a writing assignment and deadline will be given. Viewers will then work on the assignment and submit it to a specified website, where they will be registered as a user.”
At the end of the week, the assignments would be made public so those watching could discuss their interpretations of that assignment with colleagues.
After being turned down, Lamb posted the proposal online and was told that he should go through with his idea anyway.
After listening to Gil’s show regularly, he was later interviewed on it, and when a gap appeared in the schedule, he suggested “Literary Gems.”
“All of his gems are cute and interesting and memorable,” Gil said.
“That’s what people who are just starting off writing need.”
Lamb joined “Joy on Paper” in October and has uploaded nearly a dozen “gems” to radio-joyonpaper.com.
Gil plays them at least once per week and then talks about the knowledge Lamb provides.
She said she liked Lamb’s idea because a lot of people started listening to her talk show last year and they would email their questions in.
As Gil pondered how to answer the influx of inquiries, it occurred to her she knew someone who could lend her a hand.
She turned to Lamb, who was more than happy to help.
Gil said her listeners have been appreciative of the “Literary Gems” and had fun with them.
Lamb is also enjoying the process.
“It’s amusing and heartening to know people are learning from them,” he said.
Lamb described the success as unexpected and added that it’s entertaining as well because as a child he had a stutter, a lisp and a stammer.
If it weren’t for the help of his aunt, Ruby Cassanese, who worked with him, he would still have those impairments, he said.
Lamb also credits former Windber Area High School English teacher Shirley Emery for his success because she encouraged him to pursue writing.
Lamb said his goal with the “gems” is to inspire people the same way.
“If I can throw them a few crumbs to get them to sit down and write, then I did my job,” he said.
