NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Students from schools from across the Heritage Conference will gather on Thursday at Northern Cambria High School for the annual impromptu speech competition.
Each school will bring three students from ninth through 12th grades, who will be given five minutes to prepare a piece after picking one of four prompts.
Then, it will be up to them to convince a panel of five judges who has the best content, organization and delivery.
“I really like that all the schools come together,” Northern Cambria student Alivia Yahner said. “Not only can you compare yourselves, but you can learn from your peers at the competition.”
The junior joined the school’s speech team her freshman year at the recommendation of a teacher.
She said she didn’t realize how helpful participating would be, noting that being on the team taught her to turn her nerves into confidence, allowed her to better prepare for presentations and helped her learn to speak eloquently in daily conversations.
“I think this is a great opportunity for the students,” Northern Cambria teacher and speech coach Cassie Perkovich said.
This is the educator’s first year leading the group – her husband had done so for the past few years – but she’s looking forward to the opportunity.
“I am really proud of how hard our students work and have really enjoyed practicing with them,” Perkovich said.
“Northern Cambria always does the best that we can. There are a lot of great schools in the conference and they all have really talented students. The Heritage Conference is a wonderful group to be a part of.”
During the competition, the students will give three-minute speeches to the judges and be scored out of a total of 30 points.
Each team’s highest-scoring learner will earn the title of MVP, and at the end of the contest, the school with the highest total score will be awarded the 2023 Heritage Conference Impromptu Speech Champion title.
