JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center and Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School have been awarded a combined $53,424 through the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Career and Technical Education Equipment Grant program.
In total, the state has awarded almost $1.5 million in grants to 39 career and technical centers and three school districts in 28 counties for the purchase of new equipment that aligns with training students for jobs in high demand.
GJCTC was awarded $50,000, the maximum, through the program and APVTS received $3,424.
“There is an incredible number of job openings for skilled workers in communities throughout Pennsylvania,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a release.
“This equipment will allow young people to get the hands-on training they need for those good jobs that pay family-sustaining wages. I am committed to making job training available so people can get the latest skills to succeed and fill the jobs with employers across the state.”
To use the funding, the CTC must purchase equipment at a minimum of $3,000 per unit that “supports student hands-on training in approved CTE (Career and Technology Education) programs that have high placement for employment.”
The equipment must also retain its original shape and character through use, be non-expendable, usable for at least 12 months and not lose its identity “through fabrication or incorporation into a different or more complex unit or substance.”
Each of the grants must be matched dollar-for-dollar from a local source as well.
That could include local school funds or a contribution from business and industry partners.
“Pennsylvania’s career and technical education programs provide students with the skills and training they need to enter into a meaningful, family-sustaining career after graduation, and these grants expand and improve the access students have to first-class equipment and experiences,” state Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said.
“This funding builds on the commitment the Wolf administration has demonstrated to career and technical education programs and the multiple pathways to success that they create for learners across the commonwealth.”
For a full list of the awardees, visit www.education.pa.gov.
