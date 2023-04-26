JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local colleges and universities will start holding commencement ceremonies at the end of April and continuing through May with the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown leading the way.
UPJ’s graduation event will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, and alumnus Rimmo Jolly is set to be the guest speaker.
“We are honored to have Rimmo Jolly, an extraordinarily accomplished alum, as our commencement speaker,” Pitt-Johnstown President Jem Spectar said. “His journey from UPJ to the pinnacle of global finance shows the power and possibilities of a Pitt degree. It is a message that we know will inspire our graduates to aim for the stars and to use their knowledge and skills to make a positive difference in our world.”
Jolly is co-head of the strategic advisory firm EverWorldGreen Partners and has extensive experience in asset management.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and management from Pitt-Johnstown in 1992 and a master’s degree in industrial administration from Carnegie Mellon in 1995.
Pitt-Johnstown’s commencement will honor roughly 500 graduates at Richland High School Stadium.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania is the next post-secondary institution to hold its commencement.
Graduate students will be recognized at 7 p.m. May 5 with undergraduate ceremonies taking place at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 6 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex’s Ed Fry Arena.
Those ceremonies will be followed by Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
The school’s event is set for 6 p.m. May 12 at the Richland campus’ auditorium and will be the 27th graduating class for the college.
“This is a momentous occasion, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another,” the PHCC website says.
“It is a time for reflection, gratitude, and looking ahead to the future. The dedication of our graduates is unmatched. We hope that this Commencement ceremony will be a joyful and memorable event for you and your loved ones.”
Both Mount Aloysius College and St. Francis University will hold commencement on May 13.
The Mount’s ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center, while St. Francis has events is set for 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
St. Francis students from the School of STEAM, Shields School of Business and Francis Worldwide School of Continuing Studies are graduating at 9 a.m. May 14.
