GALLITZIN, Pa. – A park ranger at the Allegheny Portage Railroad will lead a guided hike of Inclined Plane No. 8 at 2 p.m. Sunday.
This is the longest and steepest of the 10 planes on the APRR.
During the hike, participants will learned about the various levels of the system, how those functioned and get to see an historic culvert.
Hikers are encouraged to wear good walking shoes and bring water.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling the visitor center at 814-886-6150.
