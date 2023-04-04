ST. MICHAEL – Emily Myers knelt down and planted a metallic blue pinwheel in front of Forest Hills Elementary School on Tuesday as fellow students did the same.
Then a spring breeze took over, setting a garden of the plastic pinwheels into motion.
Forest Hills finds different ways to draw attention to child abuse prevention efforts – including special announcements and assemblies – each April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month, but it’s the simple act of creating the pinwheel garden that resonates most, Myers and Forest Hills senior Devin Kreger said.
“When you see one of those pinwheels, you know what it means,” said Myers. “It’s a symbol ... about reminding everyone to do what we can to help protect children.”
The garden was part of an annual Pinwheels for Prevention Campaign by the Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center to raise awareness of child abuse in the region. The center’s executive director, Diana Grosik, said she couldn’t think of a more fitting place for the eye-catching garden than a local elementary school.
Many of the 1,000-plus cases of child abuse and neglect reported annually in the region are first reported to school teachers and fellow staff by children themselves, Grosik said.
“In many cases, the schools are our safety net, and teachers and guidance counselors and school officials are the people children trust when something happens to them,” Grosik said.
Today, school officials and other “mandated reporters” are part of a collaborative partnership across the county who work together to work to prevent child abuse and respond to it, she added. It takes a village to do so, including Cambria County Children and Youth Services, mental health professionals, the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement officials, Grosik said.
The Cambria County commissioners recognized that partnership Tuesday with a proclamation during the event at Forest Hills. President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said it’s crucial to continue to find ways to remind everyone about the risks and realities of child abuse.
“Child abuse and neglect ... affect every segment of our community,” said Chernisky, joined by fellow commissioners B.J. Smith and Scott Hunt. “Children should be able to live and play – and be protected – without fear.”
Grosik said the region has made inroads into addressing the issue since the advocacy center was launched in 2016.
“But it’s up to everyone to make a difference,” she said, saying parents, neighbors and concerned citizens can all play a role.
Any time someone has a concern a child is being abused or neglected – even if it’s only a suspicion – it should be reported, Grosik said. Even in situations in which a child may not be a target, but might be traumatized as a witness to domestic violence at home, “there are ways to help them and their families,” she said.
It starts with picking up a phone and dialing the 24/7 ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313, Grosik added.
“This is important,” Kreger said, “because kids shouldn’t go through this.”
