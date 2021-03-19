Applications for the annual Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program are available at legislative offices, and state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar said his office is ready to provide cost-free help to anyone who needs help in his district.
The program is designed to help eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older to receive up to a $650 rebate from the property taxes or rent they paid last year.
To be eligible, homeowners must earn less than $35,000 a year and renters less than $15,000 with half of Social Security income excluded, Metzgar said.
Certain supplemental rebates can boost homeowner rebates up to $975.
The supplemental rebates are automatically calculated by the Department of Revenue for qualifying homeowners.
“Property taxes put a massive strain on many Pennsylvanians, and I’m proud to do my part in helping to ease that burden,” Metzgar said.
Metzgar’s district offices are located at 301 Georgian Place in Somerset, 1605 Graham Ave. in Windber and 158 Washington St. in Hyndman.
Applicants to the program should be prepared to provide all the necessary income, property tax or rental information required to process claims quickly and accurately.
Applications for the program are due by June 30.
