Applications are being accepted for the 12th annual Marjorie Farabaugh Nurse Practitioner Student Scholarship.
Two scholarships worth $2,000 are being awarded.
In 2006, the Laurel Highlands Nurse Practitioner Association along with family, friends and colleagues established this scholarship fund in memory of Farabaugh, one of the area’s first nurse practitioners.
For guidelines and an application, contact Molly Sambor, president of the Laurel Highlands Nurse Practitioner Association at mollysambor@gmail.com or 814-421-8275.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.