Keep Cambria County Beautiful, in conjunction with various partnering municipalities, will hold its fall appliance and tire collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 in Adams Township, 125 Mary Drive, Sidman.

A second collection will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25 in Tunnelhill Borough, 808 Portage St., Gallitizn.

Appliances that don’t contain the chemical freon can be dropped off by Cambria County residents at no charge, but $6 will be charged for each appliance that does contain freon.

For each off-rim tire, $1 will be charged, $2 will be charged for each on-rim tire and $20 for each tire that measures more than 4 feet across and/or more than 14 inches wide.

No electronics will be accepted or tires from commercial operations.

Information: 814-472-2120 or www.CambriaConservationDistrict.org.

 

