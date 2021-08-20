Keep Cambria County Beautiful, in conjunction with various partnering municipalities, will hold its fall appliance and tire collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 in Adams Township, 125 Mary Drive, Sidman.
A second collection will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25 in Tunnelhill Borough, 808 Portage St., Gallitizn.
Appliances that don’t contain the chemical freon can be dropped off by Cambria County residents at no charge, but $6 will be charged for each appliance that does contain freon.
For each off-rim tire, $1 will be charged, $2 will be charged for each on-rim tire and $20 for each tire that measures more than 4 feet across and/or more than 14 inches wide.
No electronics will be accepted or tires from commercial operations.
Information: 814-472-2120 or www.CambriaConservationDistrict.org.
