EBENSBURG, Pa. – The annual fall foliage ride sponsored by Ebensburg Main Street Partnership will be held Oct. 10 on the Ghost Town Trail.
Riders are invited to drop their bikes off at the Ebensburg Trailhead at Young Peoples Community Center, drive to where they plan to end their ride in Vintondale, Dilltown or Sailor Park, park their car and catch a bus back to the Ebensburg Trailhead.
A bus will begin picking up at designated trail parking at 12:30 p.m. in Saylor Park, 1 p.m. in Dilltown, at 1:30 p.m. in Vintondale.
The bus will then return to the Ebensburg Trailhead with an intended event start time of 2 p.m.
Walkers are also welcome to participate.
Registration is required and will be accepted through Thursday.
Information: 814-472-8414 or email dkoss@ebensburgpa.com.
