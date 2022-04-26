SOUTH FORK, Pa. – Firefighters rescued two animals from a burning South Fork home on Tuesday, but other animals perished in the smoke and flames, fire officials said.
"The initial report was four animals trapped in the house," said Mark Wadsworth, South Fork assistant fire chief and incident commander. "We were able to get one of the cats out, and we were able to get a dog out. It's still alive. The medics are working on it now. ...
"We did find some animals in the house that didn't make it."
South Fork police Chief Donald Wyar was taken to the hospital with a wrist injury that he suffered while trying to get into the residence before fire crews arrived, Wadsworth said.
The fire broke out at 1:31 p.m. in the 400 block of Wilbur Street. Wadsworth said the owner had left the house for a few minutes.
"The neighbors called him and said his house was on fire," Wadsworth said, "He came back and said he found fire in the kitchen area."
Firefighters are searching for what started the blaze.
Firefighters from South Fork, Summerhill, St. Michael, and Portage were at the fire scene, along with Forest Hills and Portage EMS.
