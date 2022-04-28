JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial, accused of torturing a dog by punching it five or six times in the face and then dragging it by its neck down the street, authorities said.
Tramale Jay Lockett, 33, of the 1300 block of Hillcrest Court, appeared before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
He will stand trial in Cambria County court for cruelty to animals, neglect of animals and disorderly conduct.
A charge of aggravated cruelty to animals was withdrawn.
According to a complaint affidavit, a neighborhood security camera showed a man dragging a small, dark-colored dog down the street on March 12.
Police identified Lockett after following up on tips sent to the Humane Society of Cambria County in Richland Township.
Lockett told police he had one dog, an "aggressive pitbull."
Lockett said he disciplined the dog for running away, but never abused the animal. He said the dog had been locked in the basement since then.
Neighbors told police they saw Lockett on multiple occasion abusing the dog.
The dog was turned over to the humane society.
Lockett is free on bond.
