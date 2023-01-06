JOHNSTOWN, PA. – Anthony Andrews, a former Johnstown resident, has been sentenced in federal court on charges related to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Andrews, 41, of the 700 block of Horner Street, received a term of 30 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, from Senior U.S. District Judge Kim Gibson, according to an announcement made by U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung.
Andrews “did conspire to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl” from on or about April 2019 to on or about July 2021, per the release.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted the case.
An Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation was conducted that involved numerous local, county, state and federal agencies.
