'An exciting time': Bottle Works receives $1.1 million in grant funds for capital improvement projects

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With funding in place, Bottle Works is set to improve its art campus in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
On Friday, the arts center announced that funding totaling more than $1.1 million in state and local grants will be used for capital improvement projects that include an outdoor classroom/pavilion and Tulip Building renovations.
"In the wake of the pandemic, we saw first hand how our facilities were a community resource for many," said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works' director of advancement and operations. "Residents gathered in our outdoor venues, but events and programs were continually threatened by Johnstown's ever-changing weather patterns.
"To meet community need, we began our fundraising efforts to install a new pavilion and upgrade the long-standing Tulip Building."
The outdoor classroom/pavilion project includes transforming the 3,300-square-foot blighted lot on the corner of Cambria Place and Third Avenue.
The 30- by 40-foot offset roof pavilion will feature interchangeable LED lighting; rock benches that were salvaged from the foundation of the former Goenner Brewery; large fans for air movement; full electrical outlets; and landscaping.
"We teamed up with Pashek MTR, an architect design team from Pittsburgh who were heavily involved with the design of the Pop Plaza, to create another property that would be complimentary of what we already have here in the building," Tisinger said. "This will be a complimentary space to go along with the Pop Plaza for future community projects and events."
The project is slated to be completed by summer 2023.
Tulip Building renovations will include a new flat roof with an outdoor HVAC unit, window upgrades, brick and mortar repairs, new electrical system/solar panels, fire alarm upgrades and landscaping upgrades.
"We're excited to give this wonderful building a beautiful facelift," Tisinger said. "We also want to look at how we use the space. We've grown into this arts mecca where a variety of artists are here and we want to make the space better for them and include things that would be helpful in their creation."
Grants received included a $500,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program Grant, $250,000 Cambria County ARPA Grant, $150,000 City of Johnstown ARPA Grant, $115,000 DCNR Commuity Partnership/Development Grant, $50,000 DCED-ESA Economic Development and Community Development Grant, $50,000 from Allegheny Foundation, $35,000 from Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund/Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and $3,000 City of Johnstown Facade Grant.
Don Zucco, Bottle Works' board vice chairman, said receiving the funding for the projects is a milestone moment.
"It's very fulfilling and very rewarding and we put a lot effort into telling our story, and that's the only way you get funds because lots of people are competing for funds," he said. "Fortunately, we have a good track record and some credibility and people know if we get the money we'll execute and make sure it happens."
Zucco added that the projects will enhance the Cambria City neighborhood.
"It also should spill over to the main section of town," he said. "The city has a lot of big projects and the county does also, so it's being a part of the whole renewal of the town."
Tisinger said as Bottle Works moves into its 30th year in 2023, leaders want to not only preserve the center's legacy but look to the future for new generations to experience the arts and culture in the region.
"We are in an exciting time," she said. "This city is booming with innovation and revitalization. We are happy to contribute to the widespread effort of making Johnstown a better place to live and work."