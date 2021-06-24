EBENSBURG – Those looking for a place to gather with friends and experience a sense of community can find that at Lloyd Street Brewing, located at 601 W. Lloyd St. in Ebensburg.
Ali and David Johnson, owners of the business said when creating their brewery they wanted to design a space where everyone was welcome.
Lloyd Street Brewing held its grand opening on Thursday.
“We wanted to create a space where people could come and relax ,” Ali Johnson said. “We wanted to have company, we wanted to have a sense of community and I think that we have done that. I think that it’s just going to grow from there.”
David Johnson recalled a moment several nights earlier when two people were playing chess and several others were gathered around them, saying it was something they “ could have done anywhere.”
“I felt like when we were doing this, we made a giant man cave but really we made it an anyone cave,” he said.
According to the couple, their journey started over a decade ago when they lost their jobs within a year of each other.
“I was 40 years old and I just lost my job and (Ali) was like, well, what do you want to do with the rest of your life?" David Johnson said. "Well, I had always wanted to own a bar and when I did some of the research, some of the stuff, the insurance the liquor license, was cumbersome as far as dollars and cents.
“So with me cashing out my 401k and my severance package that they gave me and literally the unemployment that I was going to be on for the next year, for about a year I took myself to school and I learned how to brew.”
Johnson said he had studied business, but after building several recipes, getting positive results from some blind taste tests and entering some home-brew competitions, he decided to develop a business plan.
“When we both lost our jobs at the same, we needed something that would generate revenue and I started consulting and she started the furniture," he said. "After a couple of years of doing that, we had enough money to start putting resources into this.”
It was Ali Johnson’s antique furniture business that set the tone for the brewery. Many items in the tavern are repurposed – including the bar, which came from the Amberlite Hotel in Wilmore.
David Johnson said a lot of the recipes date back 100 years or more.
“Some of the beer recipes are very old that we found in vintage books in antique stores in different cities,” he said. “We make a rosemary ale and that recipe dates back to 1693. We found that in a book. Its simplicity is what makes it great.”
After working as a consultant for breweries and seeing that many had an industrial look, David knew he wanted to do something different.
“I wanted something like a throwback kind of coffee house feel," Johnson said. "Almost like a speakeasy style in here to go with the beers that we’re producing. I want people to walk in here and go, ‘Wow, this is different.’”
David said seeing his dream become reality is satisfying and in the future hopes to see their beers distributed
“It’s gratifying to finally get to this point but at the same point it just feels like another step in the process,” he said. “Now that we’re here at the grand opening day, where are we going moving forward.”
