AmeriServ Bank announced the winners of its fifth annual AmeriServ Halloween Coloring Contest.
The winner for the 4- to 8-year-old age group is Gracie Allison, daughter of Andrew Allison, of Armagh.
The winner for the 9- to 12-year-old age group is Trent Trybus, son of Tom and Melanie Trybus, of St. Benedict.
Winners received $100.
All of this year’s 70 entries were on display in the bank’s downtown Johnstown lobby throughout October.
