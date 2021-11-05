AmeriServ Bank announced the winners of its fifth annual AmeriServ Halloween Coloring Contest.

The winner for the 4- to 8-year-old age group is Gracie Allison, daughter of Andrew Allison, of Armagh.

The winner for the 9- to 12-year-old age group is Trent Trybus, son of Tom and Melanie Trybus, of St. Benedict.

Winners received $100.

All of this year’s 70 entries were on display in the bank’s downtown Johnstown lobby throughout October.

