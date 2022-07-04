Pennsylvania topped 1 million guns sold or transferred legally in 2020, hitting the seven-figure mark for the first time.
It took just one year to do it again.
Total figures for gun deals as well as concealed carry licenses issued have never been higher. Demand had been building over at least two decades but suddenly surged in 2020.
That year saw the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, national protests and civil unrest against police brutality and racism, and a presidential election cycle steeped in misinformation helping further sow political divisions in the U.S.
Jennifer Carlson, a sociologist whose work explores American gun culture, pointed out that gun sales typically swell in the years of presidential elections. State data reflect that. Transactions in Pennsylvania grew year-over-year in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020, according to data collected by Pennsylvania State Police.
No year-to-year increase for gun transactions in Pennsylvania exceeded that from 2019 to 2020 – a 48.9% rise. The issuance of concealed carry licenses rose 25% in that same span and rose again by 23.5% from 2020 to 2021.
“In some ways, the pandemic surge was probably bigger in terms of embedding guns in the self-defense culture,” said Carlson, associate professor of sociology and government and public policy at the University of Arizona.
Carlson is writing her third book, which is based on extensive interviews with gun dealers during the pandemic and explores, in part, the envelopment of gun politics into conservatism.
A sense of insecurity was prevalent with respect to the surge in gun sales, Carlson said, but not necessarily due to fear of crime. Instead, there was a sense of masculinity having collapsed as men increasingly cede the mantle of family breadwinner to women – identity lost.
“The world feels like it’s falling apart, I don’t know what I can rely on and I live in a society where there are not a whole lot of social safety nets – but I can buy a gun,” Carlson said.
Nearly 20 million sold
The FBI shares data on background checks but doesn’t track gun sales nationally. State laws vary on data collection.
Pennsylvania is among 11 states and the District of Columbia that require licensed dealers to maintain sales records of all firearms, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Limited data on private sales is collected in just five states including Pennsylvania.
As reported by Forbes, an industry estimate from Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting found 22.8 million guns were sold in the U.S. in 2020 and 19.9 million in 2021. Both totals far exceed the 16.7 million sold in 2016, a pre-pandemic high, according to Forbes. Small Arms uses the FBI background data in estimating sales.
A global report from the Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey found that in 2017, an estimated 393 million guns were owned by American civilians – more guns than citizens. That data, of course, predates the pandemic rush.
A U.S. Department of Justice report found that in 1994, an estimated 192 million firearms were owned by civilians.
Seven-figure mark
Data collected by Pennsylvania State Police tallying gun transactions and concealed carry licenses date to 1999. There were 396,709 guns sold or transferred that year. Permits reached 109,566.
A decade later in 2009, gun sales totaled 496,277; licenses, 165,857.
Flash ahead another 10 years to 2019, which ended with 766,204 guns sold and 248,487 licenses issued.
Then, 2020 arrived.
Sales and transfers of guns in the Keystone State totaled 1,141,413 that year. The total dipped in 2021 to 1,045,890 but still eclipsed the seven-figure mark.
The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue estimates that sales of firearms and ammunition generate approximately $50 million annually in sales tax.
Concealed carry licenses reached 384,522 in 2021, after 311,224 were issued in 2020. The licenses cost $20. Of that, $1 goes to state police and the rest remains with the county, according to the Revenue Department.
At those rates, more than $6.2 million was collected by the state for licenses issued in 2020, surpassed by $7.6 million in 2021.
Steve Elliott owns and operates C&E Gun Shows, based in Virginia. The company hosts upward of 70 shows in multiple states, including Pennsylvania, where a show is set for Aug. 20-21 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
“I think a lot of that was attributed to the riots in 2020,” Elliott said of rising demand and resulting short supplies of firearms that year. “Ammo was in short supply for some crazy reason. I’m not exactly sure why. It’s not back to where it was before the pandemic but it’s getting there. So is the gun supply.”
Self-defense sales
Self-defense is increasingly identified as the top priority of gun ownership.
A Gallup poll of gun owners conducted in October found that 88% cited self-defense as the most common reason for ownership. In 2000, it was 65%.
Research by Carlson, the sociologist, and others in the field document a shift away from recreation and hunting and toward self-defense, underpinned among some who are fervently inspired by a sense of exercising and protecting their Second Amendment rights.
A Gallup poll of gun owners conducted in October found that 88% cited self-defense as the most common reason for ownership. In 2000, it was 65%.
David Powers is the sheriff of Crawford County. He’s had almost 30 years of law enforcement experience, including 22 years with Meadville Police Department. Powers also is a Pennsylvania State Police-certified firearms instructor working with the Meadville police and Crawford County Sheriff’s office.
Powers said he’s noticed the shift himself.
“It’s not hunting that’s drawing people in,” he said. “The interest in firearms has skyrocketed over the last several years. I think a lot of it is people are concerned with self-defense.”
Mark Leonard owns Tamarack Armory in Meadville. He’s been in business since 2012. He said most of his sales are for people interested in hunting and recreation, but that self-defense is another oft-cited reason – especially in the wake of the civil unrest beginning in 2020.
“A lot of people were buying their first gun for self-protection,” Leonard said, noting that the trend includes senior citizens.
“ ‘My neighbor’s house got broken into. Someone was in my backyard last night, ” Leonard said of comments he’s heard from customers.
Keith Gushard of the Meadville Tribune contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.