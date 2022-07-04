AMERICA'S GUN CULTURE: Background checks double in Pa., but expansion of scope unlikely

Background checks for gun sales and concealed carry licenses, initiated through the Pennsylvania Instant Check System, almost doubled in the past decade while denials nearly tripled.
The Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division operates the system, dubbed PICS. Annual data reports show 1,402,610 checks were completed in 2021 with 31,918 denials, 2,856 of which were ultimately challenged and reversed on further review of information by state police. In 2011, there were 739,682 checks, 11,088 denials and 1,488 reversals.
Concealed carry licenses are available to state residents age 21 or older. Applications are made with a county sheriff – or in Philadelphia, the police chief. They’re good for up to five years.
Certified training in firearms use and safety isn’t required.
Applicants may be disqualified for certain criminal convictions – including violent crimes, gun and drug violations.
According to state police, as of June 1, there were 1,522,264 active concealed carry licenses in Pennsylvania. There were 384,522 issued in 2021, up 23% from the year prior.
Through 2021, a combined 3,018 fugitives had been apprehended as a result of the background-check process since the inception of the state program in 1998.
Background checks are required for all purchases from licensed gun dealers. They’re also required for any handgun transaction, be it from a dealer or private seller.
However, the private sale of long guns, such as rifles and shotguns, is exempt and efforts to close the loophole are routinely defeated in the state Legislature.
‘Right of the citizens’
The state House Judiciary Committee moved in late June to gut one such bill, removing all language proposing universal background checks with an exception for transfers between direct family members. It was replaced by a proposal to make Pennsylvania a constitutional carry state, allowing open and concealed carry of firearms without a license.
It marked the second time the committee replaced the language of a regulatory gun proposal in the past month.
“We need to address loopholes in our background check system,” state Rep. Emily Kinkead, D-Allegheny, said during the June 28 committee meeting. “Instead, we’re going in the opposite direction where we’re trying to give people unfettered permitless access to conceal carry a gun.”
State Rep. Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin, committee chairman, responded by quoting the Pennsylvania Constitution: “The right of the citizens to bear arms in defense of themselves and the state shall not be questioned.”
A survey by the Pew Research Center found close agreement among Republicans and Democrats on two topics related to background checks.
A combined 87% of respondents who self-identified belonging to either party agreed that people with mental illness should be prevented from owning a gun. And, 82% agreed that background checks should be in place at gun shows and private sales.
Gun show rules
Steve Elliott owns and operates C&E Gun Shows of Virginia. The company’s show list this year includes an event in August at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
Elliott dispelled the notion that background checks don’t apply at gun shows. Licensed dealers must abide by the law at their store and off-site events, he said.
“Our dealers have to abide by the same laws as they do at a gun shop,” he said.
PICS checks applicants’ information against millions of state and federal records: criminal history and juvenile records, mental health records and warrant information. The recent federal gun bill signed into law broadens the records search for purchasers from ages 18 through 20.
Pennsylvania provides more than 984,000 mental health records to the background check systems that would disqualify potential gun purchasers. That tops all other states except California, which provides more than 1,117,000, according to FBI records. New York was closest with more than 860,000.
Most checks take about 1 minute before approval. State law allows up to 15 days to explore applications flagged for a PICS match. Those researched and ultimately approved take, on average, less than five days, according to state police, while denials come through in about 12 days.
Denials and appeals
The process for challenging a denial begins with PICS itself. The Challenge Section of PICS instructs applicants to reply within five days. Should a denial be upheld, the appeal process continues with the Office of Attorney General and can continue through the state Supreme Court.
Few cases are challenged beyond PICS. Through the end of 2021, according to the annual state police firearms report, there were 107 appeals pending with the attorney general, one at Commonwealth Court, three at the Superior Court and none with the Supreme Court. No final decisions were had.
In 2020, Commonwealth Court upheld 25 denials and overturned 18 while the Supreme Court upheld five denials and overturned none.
Merchant Mark Dawes said gun store owners sometimes decide on their own not to sell to prospective customers.
Dawes owns Gunz N Fun in Mercer County. He said gun store owners are unfairly criticized in the face of high-profile mass shootings, especially with unfounded accusations that they knowingly sell to people prohibited from owning firearms. That’s a third-degree felony subject to criminal penalty and license revocation for three years.
Dawes said he has turned away business. He said there have been instances when people have stopped in to buy handguns but lack the grip strength to hold them properly.
“Having a gun isn’t for everyone,” Dawes said. “I’ve discouraged a lot of people from having a gun.”
Eric Scicchitano is the CNHI Pennsylvania statehouse reporter. Follow him on Twitter @ericshick11. Reporter Michael Roknick of The (Sharon) Herald contributed to this report.