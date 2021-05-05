American Legion County Fair has announced it will award a maximum of six $1,000 scholarships through its Msgr. John W. Mignot Scholarship Program.
Scholarships are awarded to Pennsylvania residents who are currently or had previously been active for at least two years in the fair; are members of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs; and will be attending college, trade or technical school or an accredited higher education institution which requires a minimum of two full semesters for completion.
Applications are available at www.pafairs.org.
Students must submit their completed applications by June 30 to the American Legion County Fair, 883 N. Julian St., P.O. Box 167, Ebensburg, Pa. 15931.
Information: 814-472-7491.
