JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations down, the America Heart Association is no longer requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend the Cambria Somerset Heart Ball that will be held Saturday at Sunnehanna Country Club in Westmont.
During the event, all guests are being asked to wear a high-quality, close-fitting mask anytime they are not actively eating or drinking.
If you have a condition that weakens your immune system or take certain medications, the America Heart Association is advising you take extra precautions as advised by your doctor.
