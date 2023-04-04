PORTAGE, Pa. – Police in Portage Borough are searching for an Altoona woman who struck a man in the head with the butt end of a loaded rifle and then threatened to shoot him, authorities alleged.
Police charged Morgan Skyler Betz, 25, of the 300 block of 22nd Street, with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, a man entered a residence in the 1300 block of Gillespie Avenue in Portage on March 22 looking for a friend when he was confronted by Betz who was on the couch.
The two exchanged words and when the man turned to leave, Betz allegedly struck him in the back of the head with a loaded Crosman Fire air rifle. Betz then allegedly threatened to shoot the man who ran out the door, the affidavit said.
The man was treated at the scene by Portage EMS for a head injury.
An arrest warrant was issued for Betz after she fled before police arrived.
