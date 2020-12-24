An Altoona man was jailed on Friday, accused of indecent assault on an 11-year-old girl at a campsite in Clearfield Township, Cambria County.
State police in Ebensburg charged Robert Boyd Rossman, 56, of the 2900 block of Walnut Avenue, with felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.
He also was charged with indecent assault, a misdemeanor.
According to a criminal complaint, the assault allegedly took place in the 400 block of Kolak Road on Aug. 16.
Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the girl at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
Rossman was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $200,000 bond.
