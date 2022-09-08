EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Allegheny Mountain Woodland Association is hosting a free workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17 on climate change and forest health.
The event will be held in the meeting room of the Ebensburg Borough building at 300 W. High St.
The program will introduce the concept of the climate crisis and its impact on forest health.
It also will provide a basic overview of relevant common diseases and new emerging illness such as oak wilt and beech leaf disease.
Calvin Norman, a forestry and wildlife extension educator at Penn State University, will lead the discussion.
No registration is required.
For more information, call 814-244-1898.
