SOMERSET – A Friedens man will stand trial, accused of raping a 10-year-old girl last year, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Scott Edward McClemens, 41, of the 300 block of Hilltop Road, with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related counts.
McClemens waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset Borough.
According to a complaint affidavit, McClemens allegedly assaulted the child between November 2022 and January 2023.
Troopers allege that McClemens wrote an account of the assault in a private notebook.
Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the child in May at the Somerset County Child Advocacy in Somerset.
McClemens was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell. McClemens was denied bond and is being held in the Somerset County Jail.
