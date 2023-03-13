BOSWELL, Pa. – Five generations of Friedlines have tapped trees, boiled sap and bottled maple syrup in Somerset County.
Visitors had a chance to tour Walnutdale Maple Farms near Boswell on Sunday during the annual Maple Taste & Tour Weekend.
Walnutdale was one of 24 sites on the tour.
“My sister and I would do this before school with an old iron kettle,” said Lowell Friedline, 85.
“It’s pretty labor intensive, so my dad would be out with the in-laws and they would all get together and make maple syrup,” he said.
Friedline said he recalls his grandfather being involved which makes it five generations of maple syrup producers.
“You get maple in your blood,” he said.
Family members marvel at Lowell’s tenacity saying that this year he hauled more than 50,000 gallons of sap with his tractor from the woods to the boiling house.
“It’s in my blood,” he said.
Pennsylvania is the sixth-largest maple syrup producing state in the nation. Vermont and New York top the list, followed by Maine, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Somerset County is the state’s top maple producing county.
Nathan Spory married into the family and is enjoying nature’s bounty.
“For me, it’s all about legacy more so than money,” Spory said. “There’s something really gratifying about taking a raw product that the good Lord gave to us and refining it into something that’s shelf-stable and nutritious.
“All we’re doing is taking away the water to a point where we have a product that will not spoil,” he said.
More than 1,300 trees are tapped on about 27 acres, Spory said.
Isabella Petrilla, a senior at North Star High School, is one of 10 2023 Maple Queen contestants.
She visited Walnutdale Maple Farms to learn more about maple products.
Petrilla called the experience unique.
“I’m soaking in everything that I’ve learned this weekend and getting to know the community better because I believe that is what the Maple Festival and Maple Queen Pageant is all about,” she said.
