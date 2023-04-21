JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Face-to-face meetings with several bargain airlines at a national conference did not bring the promise of new flight destinations from Johnstown’s airport, but airport leaders say their trip was worthwhile.
“We spread the word that we would like to have an ultra-low-cost carrier come to Johnstown,” airport Manager Cory Cree said. “We’re on their radar.”
Cree and Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority Chairman Rick McQuaide attended the Routes America Conference last month in Chicago, along with the airport’s consultant, Gary Foss, of the ArkStar Group.
Representatives of six airlines agreed to have private 20-minute meetings with the Johnstown airport group during the two-day conference. They included Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Air, Alaska Airlines and SkyWest Airlines.
“The purpose for us is to bring in an ultra-low-cost carrier,” McQuaide said. “We’d like a point-to-point carrier to a destination airport. The first priority is down south, like Florida.”
Surveys conducted by the airport authority show that Florida is the most popular destination for area travelers, he explained.
The Johnstown group learned what the airlines are looking for and what facilities they would require to set up shop in a new airport, McQuaide said.
“The central theme for everybody is the pilot shortage,” he said, explaining that none of the airlines was ready to commit to adding a Johnstown flight.
“We do have a few carriers who are seriously interested in Johnstown,” McQuaide said. “2024 is a real possibility for a few of them.”
Currently, John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport has daily round-trips to Washington Dulles International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport on SkyWest jets operating as United Express. The flights are federally subsidized through the Essential Air Service.
Meeting with SkyWest leaders in Chicago, the Johnstown group pitched a third destination, such as Atlanta or Nashville, in addition to the two current destinations.
“It was not a wasted trip,” McQuaide said. “We learned how to do a presentation and we are better prepared for the future to continue seeking an additional carrier. We are going to keep soliciting until we find one.”
In the meantime, the airport authority is taking steps to prepare for a new carrier. At Tuesday’s meeting, members voted to have construction costs prepared for two different plans to expand a waiting area for passengers who have cleared the airport security gate.
Airline representatives told the Johnstown group in Chicago that the carriers would require additional seating in the “hold room” before they would serve the airport.
Cree said the plans will be updated with construction costs so work can start as soon as a new carrier agrees to offer flights from Johnstown.
It will take from six months to a year from the time an agreement is signed for flights to begin. That’s more than enough time for the hold room expansion, Cree said.
The airport authority has been pleased with SkyWest’s service, which brought more travelers through the airport last month than any March since at least 2005.
On Tuesday, Cree said ongoing marketing of SkyWest’s local jet service and flight reductions by Spirit Airlines from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport at Latrobe may have helped Johnstown’s surge. On Thursday, Cree added that Delta Air Lines cuts at University Park Airport in State College may also have boosted Johnstown’s traffic.
