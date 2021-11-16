JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A preliminary $1,988,469 million budget unveiled at Tuesday’s Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority meeting includes a $174,000 allocation from county tax funds.
Authority member James Loncella, chairman of the facilities and administration committee, said the county allocation had been discussed with county commissioners during the budget process.
A vote on the budget scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting was tabled until December after personnel committee chairman Jack Babich said his committee was not consulted while the spending plan was being hammered out. The document include a 2.9% increase for wages and a 15% increase for health insurance.
Babich said the actual insurance premium is expected to be less than 15% and that his committee has not discussed wage increases.
“You can go ahead and pass the budget now if everybody is comfortable with the 2.9%,” Babich said, participating in the meeting by phone.
Loncella said a delay shouldn’t affect anything else and agreed to the delay.
Meanwhile, passenger volumes for the airport’s commercial jet service continue to soar.
In October, 898 ticketed passengers boarded SkyWest’s United Express flights from Johnstown to Chicago and Washington – the most for any October since 2011.
Enplanements have leveled out after July’s peak of 1,223 passengers, but SkyWest Airlines’ Johnstown manager Sam Faoliu says normal fluctuations in the industry show the volume should rebound this month and through the December holidays.
