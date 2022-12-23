JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Some of World War II’s most famous flying machines – including the B-29 Superfortress bomber – will land at the John P. Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport this spring.
The visit is part of the Commemorative Air Force’s 2023 “AirPower History Tour,” which has made previous stops in Johnstown, but will be returning for the first time in several years, Airport Manager Cory Cree said.
The group will spend two days – May 30 and 31 – at the Richland Township airport.
It gives the public a chance to step inside historic aircrafts and even schedule a flight on some of them, he added.
Among the planes scheduled to appear includes a B-24 Liberator, a long-range carrier that was used extensively to bomb Japan and Nazi forces during World War II.
Today, just two remain, the Commemorative Air Force’s website shows.
The Commemorative Air Force bills itself as the “World’s Largest Flying Museum,” enabling visitors to see, hear and even smell machines of the past.
Tours are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11 to 17, and free for kids 10 and younger.
The price soars a bit higher for aircraft rides, with a chance to take to the skies in the B-29’s gunner compartment at $695 and $1,895 to sit in the bombardier’s seat.
Cree said the tour has been a popular draw for the airport in the past.
Longtime members recognized
Two longtime Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority members were honored for their service Tuesday.
Jim Loncella served on the board since 2011 and served as chairman twice as recently as December 2020.
Dave Kalina joined the board in 2014 and served as chairman from 2015 through 2017.
Both men are pilots. They were recognized for their efforts with plaques at Tuesday’s meeting.
During their tenures, Johnstown was able upgrade its airport property and switch from an eight-seat passenger service on small twin-engine planes to 50-seat jets.
Cambria County commissioners voted this month to fill their five-year seats with two new members – Ed Cernic Jr. and Jolene Wesner.
Cernic is Cambria County’s controller and Weaver is an executive with Hertz Rent a Car in Johnstown.
