A bill streamlining Pennsylvania farmers’ ability to deliver milk, meat and other agricultural products to homes is heading to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, said his bill received final passage, meaning it now awaits only the governor’s signature.
Senate Bill 736 will permit farmers to transport agricultural products for home delivery without requiring an additional commercial registration. Currently, farmers need both a farm-registered vehicle and a commercial registration.
“Home delivery has exploded, especially in light of the pandemic – this bill will ensure both farmers and consumers win,” Langerholc said. “This legislation will help farmers deliver their produce to the home consumer with a farm vehicle registration plate.”
The bill is supported by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, he said.
