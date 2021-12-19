ADDISON, Pa. – Water service has been restored to Addison’s customers following a lapse that lasted more than week.
The local reservoir is filling up again, but that doesn’t mean the system is working as designed, Mayor James “Sam” Collins said.
While the Addison water system is pumping water into the reservoir again, upgrades added in a $450,000 project this fall have water flowing through the system with too much pressure for its new line, he said.
“It’s coming through with too much pressure for the (new) valves to handle,” Collins said. “It’s just not working properly.”
For now, a boil-water notice remains in place while crews continue to work on the system.
Darr Construction will be back at the site Monday to see what adjustments need to be made to correct the pressure issues, he said.
Addison Area Water Authority serves approximately 140 customers in Addison Borough and part of surrounding Addison Township.
Collins said local officials understand customers are frustrated about the water problems.
Crews have been working long days to try to address them.
“This project was supposed to make our system better,” he said. “Nobody saw this coming.”
