DUNLO – Helen Skoner is knocking on the door of an exclusive club.
She will be 100 years old on Sunday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the life expectancy for an American male in 2021 was 73 and 79 for American women.
Skoner shared her secret for long life during an interview with The Tribune-Democrat on Thursday at her home in Dunlo.
"Walking, good diet – mostly fish – and two dark chocolate truffles a day," she said, with humor.
A bucket of truffles sat on the kitchen counter.
"Everybody helps themselves," she said. "I'd better put the bucket away."
Skoner was born in Johnstown and moved to Dunlo, where she graduated in 1941 from Adams Township High School. She later moved to Baltimore for employment during World War II.
She returned to Dunlo, where she married Peter Skoner Sr.
"My husband was an ensign in the Navy," she said. "I met him when he came back, and we got married."
Peter Skoner Sr. worked until he was 78. He was an industrial engineer for Bethlehem Steel and later worked as a mining engineer for the state Department of Environment Protection.
Peter Skoner died in 2019.
The couple had three sons and one daughter: Dr. David Skoner, Dr. Peter Skoner Jr. and Dr. John Skoner (deceased). The eldest is their daughter Barbara Kissell, who spent 35 years teaching in the Forest Hills School District.
Skoner has 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Skoner and Kissell were "shopping buddies."
"Every week she bought me so many clothes I can't wear them all," Skoner said.
Kissell said her mother enjoys baking pies.
"I pick the berries and she makes the pies, raspberry, apple, pumpkin," she said. "We're blessed."
Skoner said she seldom attends church but enjoys watching the Mass on television. She also prays.
"When I go to the bathroom, I'm always praying that I make it back," she said.
Skoner said she has no future plans, but hopes to live for a few more years in her quiet neighborhood.
"I don't go anywhere any more," she said. "I walk outside. I enjoy that."
Skoner will celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends on Sunday at Windber County Club, 1302 Forest Hills Drive, Salix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.