A mechanical problem is being blamed for a two-vehicle head-on crash in Adams Township that sent three people to the hospital on Thursday, township police said.
Township resident Ryan Krouse, 26, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt north on Forest Hills Drive at 1:33 p.m. when the car veered into the other lane, striking a 2019 Toyota RAV4 head-on, police Chief Kirk Moss said.
The driver, Yaritza Gonzalez, 37, and passenger Donna Coughenour, 57, both of Windber, were taken Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, with non-serious injuries, he said.
Krouse also was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Fire departments from Dunlo, St. Michael, Windber and Richland Township responded along with East Hills EMS.
