Alternative Community Resource Program will hold its Autism Applied Behavior Analysis Summer Program – Junior Camp from Monday through Aug. 20 at ACRP Center for Achievement, 317 Power St., Johnstown.
The 10-week program will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for children ages 5 to 10 who have an autism diagnosis.
The program provides a curriculum-based fun learning experience that immerses children into a social group of like-aged peers at similar functioning levels to learn how to develop and utilize social skills, as well as make improvements on communication goals.
Transportation will be provided via Med-Van.
To register or for additional information, call 814- 535-2277, ext. 3024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.