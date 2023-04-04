JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man will face trial after he failed to appear for court on Monday, accused of nearly running down three people crossing the road in East Conemaugh Borough in November, authorities said.
Erick J. Strazisar, 25, of Park Hill, was held for trial in absentia when he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
According to a complaint affidavit filed by East Conemaugh Borough police, officers were called to the area of Main and First streets on Nov. 25, where a pedestrian said he was walking from the PNA with two family members when they were nearly struck by a pickup truck turning onto First Street.
The truck allegedly sped away leaving behind a "bunch of garbage and cans" that fell from the truck onto the street.
Police at the scene recovered a blue booklet with Strazisar's name, a propane tank and oil bottle.
Police later found Strazisar's 1995 Chevrolet 2500 in a lot with no registration plates, no tailgate, no headlights and no inspection sticker, the affidavit said.
Strazisar allegedly became verbally abusive toward police and threatened to file a lawsuit, the affidavit said.
Police charged Strazisar with three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of disorderly conduct and summary traffic violations.
Strazisar was freed on unsecured bond.
