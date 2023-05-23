VINCO, Pa. – A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of soliciting a 15-year-old girl, whom he met online for sex. The girl was, in reality, a decoy concocted by an online group called 814Pred Hunters, which targets online predators throughout Pennsylvania, authorities said.
Quinn B. Miller, 35, of the 300 block of Greeve Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on May 15 before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
East Conemaugh Borough police charged Miller with criminal attempt to corrupt minors, criminal attempt to promote prostitution, criminal attempt to solicit a juvenile and disorderly conduct.
According to a complaint affidavit, a member of 814Pred Hunters, posing as a girl, met Miller online. The online messages allegedly included unclothed photos of Miller, the affidavit said.
Miller allegedly agreed to meet the supposed girl on April 18 in a wooded area and pay $100 for sex.
East Conemaugh police arrived at First Street and Citron Court, where they met with the group’s leader and arrested Miller. Miller reportedly admitted to the accusations on the group’s Facebook live.
814PredHunters.com said the group has been operating in Pennsylvania since September with the goal of protecting families and to “catch” sexual predators.
Miller is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $15,000 percentage bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.