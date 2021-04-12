American Association of University Women, Johnstown Branch, will hold a virtual program meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 26 via Zoom.

The program, “Rebranding Johnstown as a Mountain Town,” will be presented by Brad Clemenson.

The meeting is designated as a “Shape the Future Event,” which means those who attend can join AAUW at a discount rate.

The event is open to the public.

Email aauwjohnpa1@gmail.com to receive the link to the Zoom meeting.

 

