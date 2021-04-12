American Association of University Women, Johnstown Branch, will hold a virtual program meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 26 via Zoom.
The program, “Rebranding Johnstown as a Mountain Town,” will be presented by Brad Clemenson.
The meeting is designated as a “Shape the Future Event,” which means those who attend can join AAUW at a discount rate.
The event is open to the public.
Email aauwjohnpa1@gmail.com to receive the link to the Zoom meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.