American Association of University Women, Johnstown Branch will host its four-person scramble golf outing June 27 at Windber Country Club, 1392 Forest Hills Drive, Salix.
Registration begins at noon with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. Dinner will be served a 6 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place teams, longest drive, longest putt and closest to pin. The first hole in one on No. 2 will win $1000.
Registration is $125 per person and includes golf, lunch, dinner and a gift bag.
Proceeds benefit local scholarships.
