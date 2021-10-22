JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It's only October, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
The Tribune-Democrat's Santa Fund, an annual project that provides gifts to area children, has kicked off, and donation and application forms can be found in the pages of the newspaper and online at www.tribdem.com.
The fund is administered by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, which receives the donations and processes payment for gifts.
Now in its 15th year, the Santa Fund helps children whose families may be facing financial hardship.
Last year, more than 1,000 youngsters ages 12 and under received Christmas gifts thanks to $23,985 being raised through individual and corporate donations.
Funds also are generated through the Santa Fund Soccer Classic, which features top senior girls and boys from area high schools. The event will be held Nov. 18 at Trojan Stadium in Johnstown.
The deadline this year to sign up is Nov. 15.
"So many people and organizations work together to make this program happen each year – to help make Christmas a little bit better for area children," said Chip Minemyer, editor of The Tribune-Democrat. "It starts with those individuals and agencies that support the Santa Fund with their donations, and includes individuals who volunteer their time and groups that share their space and resources for the cause."
Once again, Boscov's department store in The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township will provide the toys.
"We really do believe in being a community partner to make a difference in the lives of those kids may not have an opportunity to get toys this year," said Rick Bausher, store manager. "We have a number of co-workers who really love to help with this event and make a significant effort to organize it all for us and get it ready. They truly believe in the program."
Bausher said Boscov's has been involved with the Santa Fund since its inception, and it's a partnership they plan to continue.
"We've been a part of the community for quite a while, it'll be 29 years this year, and we really relish the fact that we can be a part of this," he said. "It's a wonderful thing."
On Dec. 12, toys will be transported from Boscov's to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, where volunteers, including area Girl Scouts, will begin the task of matching children by age and gender with gifts.
Rosalyn Brandon, an employee with Greater Johnstown High School and a longtime Santa Fund volunteer, said the need has not diminished, in fact, it's increased.
"I've been with this since day one, and we went from less than 500 kids to up to 1,500 kids," she said. "People are looking for some type of assistance like this when it comes to the holiday time, but we have such a grateful and blessed community who have been with us these last 15 years to help make that come true for a lot of kids."
Brandon said on distribution day she has seen how impactful the program is for those getting toys.
"I've seen people cry, some who are at a loss for words, some who have never accepted any special programs that are out there and some who travel almost an hour to get here, so that tells you something right there," she said. "They are just so grateful."
Volunteers, along with students from Greater Johnstown High School, will distribute gifts to families from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, those attending are asked to wear masks and keep social distance between individuals and families. Plexiglass will be installed to protect people at check-in and pick-up spots.
